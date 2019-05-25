Technology

Best Buy cancels pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Fold

Best Buy is canceling pre-orders for Samsung's troubled foldable phone.

The retailer emailed customers a cancellation notice Thursday for pre-orders of the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold.

It's a four-point-six inch smartphone that opens to a seven-point-three inch tablet.

Samsung delayed the April launch after early tech reviewers reported problems, including defective hinges and broken screens.

The company previously said it would fix the various issues.

Samsung has not yet announced a new release date.
