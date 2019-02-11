7 ON YOUR SIDE

Experts say robocall blockers helping solve pesky problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Are robocalls driving you out of your mind? Last year an estimated 25-billion robocalls were made in the U.S. and the number is increasing. But, there is good news...really! (Shutterstock photo)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are robocalls driving you out of your mind? Last year an estimated 25-billion robocalls were made in the U.S. and the number is increasing.

If you want to start a conversation with a stranger - a passionate conversation, just bring up recorded telephone sales pitches.

I did that with Gary Russ from San Francisco.

RELATED: Here's how to protect yourself from robocall scams

I told him I was putting together a news report on Robo calls and asked, "Do you get a lot of them"?

"Oh, my god," he answered, "I get so many robocalls. So many. 5, 6, 7 a day."

He is right. It is an onslaught.

Alex Quilici heads up Youmail.com, a visual voicemail service that offers call blocking. He told me, "Our estimate from the last quarter is about five-billion a month. That is an astonishing number of them in a month, and about half of them are scams."

Back to Gary's take on that, "It never ends. It never ends."

It feels that way, but it seems to be ending for Goncalo Macieira-Kaufmann of San Francisco.

"I get a lot of robocalls but less lately now that we are talking more about it, maybe getting less of it".

Is he lucky, or on the cutting edge? As bad as things are now, Quilici says things are actually on the verge of getting better.

RELATED: Fraud alert issued about apparent calls from Social Security

"I think they are going to keep coming, but there's a lot of action taking place now that should ultimately start reducing them in the same way we saw email spam eventually get down to a very minor nuisance," Quilici said.

How? Youmail.com and other third parties apps are blocking calls, so are phone carriers and the government is encouraging all of this work.

It will happen. It will just take a while.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your Sidetelephonecellphoneu.s. & worldFTCscamscamsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to buy flowers without getting ripped off
How to manage finances as a couple
Fraud alert issued about apparent calls from Social Security
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics
More 7 On Your Side
TECHNOLOGY
Scientists studying food microbe DNA to predict when it will make us sick
Early Facebook investor discusses criticisms in new book
Facebook summit aims to help connect groups and communities
Free SF Salesforce Tower tours now being offered
More Technology
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Show More
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
More News