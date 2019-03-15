menlo park

Facebook using new technology to find and remove 'revenge porn'

This undated image shows someone looking at a semi-nude photo online.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook is rolling out a new initiative to fight revenge porn on its platform. The Menlo Park based social networking giant made the announcement Friday saying its goal is support victims and block nude photos before someone else shares them on Facebook and Instagram without their permission.

RELATED: 'Send nudes': Facebook builds database to stop revenge porn

Facebook has been working to combat the spread of revenge porn on its site for years. The company's new detection technology includes artificial intelligence. It's designed to stop the spread of non-consensual intimate images including near nude photos and videos, according to Facebook.

RELATED: Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD

"By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission on Facebook and Instagram. This means we can find this content before anyone reports it," said Facebook in a blog post.

RELATED: Lawmakers take steps to stop revenge porn


Facebook is also launching "Not Without My Consent," a victim-support to help people respond to intimate images shared without permission.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologymenlo parkmenlo parkfacebooksocial mediapornographynude photos
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENLO PARK
121214-kgo-hwy101-vid
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
Bay Area leads nation in commuters traveling 3 hours every day, study says
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Changes at Golden Gate Fields race track after 22 horses die at sister track in SoCal
Powerful storm ends after almost 150 reports of severe weather
Pi Day: Recalling infinite digits and reveling in celebratory pies
Show More
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
STEM Story: ABC7 Meteorologist recounts her journey into a STEM field
SJ Sharks' Evander Kane shares devastating message
Former 49er Joe Montana responds on twitter about college admissions scam
Gory details emerge in murder of San Jose mother
More TOP STORIES News