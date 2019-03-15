MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook is rolling out a new initiative to fight revenge porn on its platform. The Menlo Park based social networking giant made the announcement Friday saying its goal is support victims and block nude photos before someone else shares them on Facebook and Instagram without their permission.
RELATED: 'Send nudes': Facebook builds database to stop revenge porn
Facebook has been working to combat the spread of revenge porn on its site for years. The company's new detection technology includes artificial intelligence. It's designed to stop the spread of non-consensual intimate images including near nude photos and videos, according to Facebook.
RELATED: Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
"By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission on Facebook and Instagram. This means we can find this content before anyone reports it," said Facebook in a blog post.
RELATED: Lawmakers take steps to stop revenge porn
Facebook is also launching "Not Without My Consent," a victim-support to help people respond to intimate images shared without permission.
Facebook using new technology to find and remove 'revenge porn'
MENLO PARK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News