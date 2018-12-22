Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD

A Los Angeles Police Department detective has filed a temporary restraining order against an LAPD senior lead officer accusing him of revenge porn.The detective making the accusation is identified as Ysabel Villegas, a detective with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.Villegas is also married to former LAPD Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas. Eyewitness News has learned he suddenly retired earlier this year after a sex scandal involving a subordinate officer.According to the restraining order, Ysabel Villegas claims she had a romantic relationship with Officer Danny Reedy for five years.She alleges in the restraining order that after their relationship ended, Reedy distributed explicit photos of her, without her consent.Lisa Bloom, Villegas' attorney, tells ABC7 it is against the law to distribute such photos without the person's permission.In the restraining order, Villegas also accuses Reedy of physical abuse, including hitting her in the head twice. She claims the abuse started in 2016, and she says she was raped by him two separate times in 2017.Documents also include text messages allegedly from Reedy. One reads: "Retire now...I'll make sure you do..you won't be able to look anyone in the eyes soon."Villegas alleges Reedy circulated the pictures within the police department because he was mad she broke up with him last August.Michael Williams, Reedy's attorney, denies the allegations, saying Reedy never took photos of Ysabel Villegas and does not know who distributed the images. Williams also says Reedy did not have a long-term relationship with Villegas.As for the nude photos, Williams said, "Even if he did it -- and I'm not saying he did -- it's academic anyway if one voluntarily participated in such photographs..."LAPD Public Information Director Josh Rubenstein says the department is prohibited by law from discussing personnel matters, but does say that Reedy is currently assigned home.A court hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Jan. 15.