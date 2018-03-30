APPLE

iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

On Thursday, Apple released its newest iOS version for iPhones and iPads.

RELATED: Apple's anti-battery-throttling software update for iPhone is (almost) here

The new battery health settings are only offered for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.

Apple came under fire after it was revealed the company had been slowing the performance of iPhones with older batteries.

Apple admitted it intentionally throttles the speed of older phones' processors, including the iPhones 6, 6S and 7 to prevent random shutdowns.

RELATED: Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones

In the online statement, Apple said when their batteries chemically age, their ability to hold a charge diminishes. "As it ages, it becomes less capable of delivering peak loads, especially when the charge is low." As a result, the company said their iOS "dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown."

The revelations spurred widespread outrage from customers, who felt Apple was withholding information about the batteries in an effort to force them to purchase new, expensive iPhones, as well as several lawsuits, including one filed in California.

Click here for more stories and videos about Apple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneu.s. & worldsmartphonesbusinessCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Apple's anti-battery-throttling update is (almost) here
APPLE
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Apple says iPhones don't eavesdrop
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News