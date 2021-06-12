Pets & Animals

CA teen who pushed bear off wall to save her dogs receives 'Maglite Tough Award' for courage

CA teen who fought off bear to protect family dogs gets award

A Bradbury teen who fought off a mama bear and her cubs to protect her family dogs received a special honor Friday.

Hailey Morinico, 17, spoke to Eyewitness News last month about the frightening ordeal, which was captured on home surveillance video.

The shocking footage shows the bear repeatedly swiping at Hailey's mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

WATCH | Teen fends off bear in Bradbury backyard
Video shows a teen shoving a bear in a Southern California backyard to protect her family dogs.



The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

On Friday, flashlight company Maglite honored the teen's courage with their "Tough Award" at a ceremony in Ontario.

Maglite typically awards first responders. This is the first time the company has presented a civilian hero award.

"It's just so crazy. I didn't think that my actions would lead to this point really. It's really just an honor to even be here today," she said.

Hailey says she still sees bears coming into her neighborhood every few days.

When asked if she would run up to a bear if this happened again, the teen said no, and she's advising other people not to do it either.

MORE | Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
An Italian family's mountain hike took a hair-raising turn after a brown bear followed a child down a mountain path during a day out.



