Pets & Animals

Bay Area Australian shepherds Tesla & Tycho take over social media in viral doggie workouts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla & Tycho take over social media in viral doggie workouts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is quite a difference between your typical dog tricks - sit, shake, roll - and what two pups from Mountain View are throwing up on social media.

Tesla and Tycho, two Australian shepherds, have become acrobats extraordinaire, joining their owner, Timi Kosztin, at Crossfit or for their home workouts and building up a massive online following.

RELATED: TikTok sisters Mireille and Elodie Lee use BookTok to make reading cool for kids

Kosztin and the adorable pair joined ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui on Midday Live to explain how the pups have become such trick wizards, and even giving a live show on air.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview.

Watch ABC7's Midday Live every weekday at 11 a.m., after The View. You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsfitnessentertainmentworkoutsocial mediapetsarts & cultureanimalsinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News