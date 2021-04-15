Bay Area Australian shepherds Tesla & Tycho take over social media in viral doggie workouts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is quite a difference between your typical dog tricks - sit, shake, roll - and what two pups from Mountain View are throwing up on social media.
Tesla and Tycho, two Australian shepherds, have become acrobats extraordinaire, joining their owner, Timi Kosztin, at Crossfit or for their home workouts and building up a massive online following.
Kosztin and the adorable pair joined ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui on Midday Live to explain how the pups have become such trick wizards, and even giving a live show on air.
