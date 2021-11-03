Arts & Entertainment

Texas bar's giving Mariah Carey's Christmas hit the silent treatment

EMBED <>More Videos

TX bar's giving Mariah Carey's Christmas hit the silent treatment

DALLAS, Texas -- Is it too soon for Mariah Carey's Christmas classic? A Dallas bar seems to think so, and it is giving it a silent treatment.

Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas put up a sign on their jukebox that read, "'All I want for Christmas' will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec. 1, the song is only allowed one time a night."

But general manager Laura Garrison said she doesn't hate Mariah Carey or Christmas. So why the sign?

Garrison said it's because customers play the mega-hit song too often and too soon before Christmas. So now, the staff is on high alert.

"Once we hear those twinkles, we run for the remote. It's really just a button that we press to skip," Garrison said.

The sign even caught the attention of Mariah Carey herself, who responded to a fan with an image of herself in an armor suit.



While some fans are up in arms on the sign, others support limiting the song to one play but add it needs to apply to all Christmas songs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasholidaysocietymusicmusic newschristmasmariah carey
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Starbucks unveils 2021 holiday cups
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
More TOP STORIES News