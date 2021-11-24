Thanksgiving travel rush underway in Bay Area

RELATED: How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
The highways are expected to be packed with 49 million drivers hitting the roads through Sunday. In the Bay Area, the busiest corridors are expected to be I-80 and I-580.
Early birds will be rewarded today, here are the best and worst times to hit the road:
- Before noon is a smart time to leave, noon to 8:00 p.m. is when experts project it will be the busiest.
- Sleeping in and taking your time to pack and load the car actually pays off today. Blasting off after 9 p.m. is the best time to drive.
- For your return, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. is a time to avoid the roads and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be a busy time to drive.
If you're headed to the airport today -- pack patience. The TSA says it screen more than two million people yesterday. It's the sixth straight day they've screened two million people during the Thanksgiving travel rush.
If you're going to SFO today you could be met with protesters. Members of the union representing cashiers and food service employees, as well as those who prepare the food and drinks served on planes will be picketing. Union officials claim workers are being denied affordable family health care in the face of COVID-19 risks. A spokesperson for the airport says a permit has been issued to the union for the protest.
Travel is expected to be up 13% over last year's Thanksgiving holiday -- a healthy sign that things are returning to normal.