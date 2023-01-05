Meet the 30 ladies looking for love on 'The Bachelor' 2023

The 27th season of 'The Bachelor' premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.

New year, new shows! On the Red Carpet has the inside scoop on the hot new movies and shows on tap for 2023.

LOS ANGELES -- Meet the 30 women looking to find love on "The Bachelor" with Zach Shallcross.

The new season premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC.

1 of 30 Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

From San Diego to Fargo to New York City, and from a makeup artist to a neonatal nurse to a rodeo racer, Shallcross will have women from all over the country vying for his heart.

"We all want Zach, so the claws are going to come out," one of the contestants says in a newly released preview of the season.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was introduced as the next Bachelor during the live "After the Final Rose" special following the season 17 finale of "The Bachelorette."

Producers describe Shallcross as "a family man at heart" who splits time between Texas and Orange County.

SEE ALSO: On The Red Carpet previews new movies, shows for January

"His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner," according to producers.

Meet the contestants

Aly, 26

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Anastasia, 30

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ariel, 28

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Bailey, 27

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Rebecca "Becca," 25

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brianna, 24

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brooklyn, 25

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cara, 27

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cat, 26

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Charity, 26

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Christina Mandrell, 26

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Davia, 25

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Gabriella "Gabi," 25

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Genevie, 26

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Greer, 24

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Holland, 24

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jessica "Jess," 23

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Katherine, 26

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kimberly, 30

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kylee, 25

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Chandralekha "Lekha," 29

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Madison, 26

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Mercedes, 24

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia L., 24

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia M., 25

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sonia, 29

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Vanessa, 23

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Victoria J., 30

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Viktoria E., 29

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth