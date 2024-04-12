Does Gleb see another reality show in his future?

'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko on 'The Bachelor' rumors and his dream celebrity dance partner

'Dancing with the Stars'' Gleb Savchenko talks all-things reality show with On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio.

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" dance professional Gleb Savchenko has appeared on 11 seasons of the show, yet he still hasn't brought home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Eager to win, he has his eyes set on his dream celebrity dance partner.

"I would love to dance with Miley Cyrus! She's awesome. I think she can dance, and I think she's a cool girl. I've never met her though, but I think she'll do great!" Gleb told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio.

We agree. We'd love to see Miley bring him to his first victory!

With his recent split from girlfriend Elena Belle, Gleb is the perfect candidate for the next "Bachelor."

When asked if he could see the "Bachelor" in his future, he responded "Sure! Call me," with a laugh.

He also explained how he'd navigate the show, develop connections and send people home.

"It's all about, you know, connection and irresistible eye contact. I want to feel something, you can't just- I'll just say thank you. See you later."

We can't wait to see what reality shows may be in store for Gleb's future.

Savchenko kicks off a stint as a Chippendales celebrity host in Las Vegas starting April 25, and Atlantic City later this summer.