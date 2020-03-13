cominguproses

Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Peter's mom Barb said it wouldn't work out, and it turns out she was right.

"Bachelor" Peter Weber is still a bachelor and Madison Prewett is single again, the couple announced their split late Thursday night.

Peter professed his love for Madison on "The Bachelor's" finale episode on Tuesday night, just days later, they were broken up.

After ending his engagement to Hannah Ann, Madison reunited with Peter in California and they came out on stage during the "After the Final Rose" special together.

Barb was very unhappy and said, "You have to fail to succeed" in reference to the newly rekindled relationship. She added that all of Peter's friends and family knew that this relationship would not last.



"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure," he said.

But - he went on about Hannah Ann saying, "Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

Former "Bachelor" Nick Viall commented to show support, as did many in the "Bachelor" family. Until then, maybe you can catch Pilot Pete on a flight soon - flyin' solo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelorthe bachelorcominguproses
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
COMINGUPROSES
Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'Listen to Your Heart'
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' begins
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
'Bachelor' Peter heads into an uncertain final rose ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News