Will it be Daisy or Kelsey? Joey prepares to hand out his final rose on tonight's 'The Bachelor'

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on the season finale of "The Bachelor."

NEW YORK -- It's the moment "Bachelor" fans have been waiting for, Joey Graziadei is set to hand out his final rose, and possibly a proposal.

After a heartbreaking departure on the "Bachelorette," the tennis pro has been trying to find his perfect match.

It all comes down to tonight's episode. One, that is being called the most dramatic ending in "Bachelor" history.

Joey has quickly become a fan favorite, with Bachelor Nation dubbing him the best "Bachelor" in recent history.

It's because he's a really nice guy, one who seems to be genuinely looking for love.

The finale has been teased since week one. It's said to be unprecedented and shocking.

What started with one "Bachelor" and 32 ladies looking for love turned into a season packed with laughs and drama.

Fans have enjoyed watching Joey as he narrowed the field through hometown visits and fantasy suites while coping with a rollercoaster of emotions and a whole lot of fan theories online.

"This is the biggest week of my life. I'm falling in love with both Daisy and Kelsey. I could see a future with both of them. Daisy is someone who gets me to my core. It's a feeling I've never had before," Joey said. "With Kelsey, we have this bond and connection that's real."

The "Bachelor" has a very tough decision to make.

"Daisy, obviously is someone that from the beginning, we had a really strong connection with being my first one-on-one," Joey said. "And then for Kelsey ever since Spain, I mean, it has just been an upwards climb. I just have zero doubt with both of those women that they are here for me."

And while they say it every year, this is truly looking like the most dramatic ending for "The Bachelor" ever.

"It just felt like something was a little off with us. And it shouldn't feel this way," Daisy said in a preview clip.

"It keeps getting more real," Kelsey said in the preview. "It's terrifying."

Host Jesse Palmer called it an unprecedented shocking first, leaving Bachelor Nation on the edge of their couches.

Will it be Daisy? Will it be Kelsey? Could Joey go home alone? Is there even a proposal?

"Even though these women have given me nothing but confidence that they will choose me, there is still a doubt that they would say 'yes,'" Joey said.

It's a suspenseful ending to one of the most real seasons we've seen on reality TV.

"I didn't expect it to go that way," Joey said in the preview.

There are so many questions that will all be answered tonight when the season finale airs at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. It will be three hours long which includes the "After the Final Rose" special.

