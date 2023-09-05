San Francisco's oldest LGBTQ+ bar, The Stud, closed down after nearly 55 years in business in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will soon reopen.

Iconic SF LGBTQ+ bar The Stud to reopen in bigger location after shutting down in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most famous LGBTQ+ bars in the world is coming back after shutting down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stud will unveil its new home on Folsom Street.

It closed down three years ago after nearly 55 years in business.

There is a lot of excitement about this reopening as leaders from Stud were on hand with other city leaders on Tuesday including Mayor London Breed for the celebratory announcement.

Many from the LGBTQ community called this an iconic gathering place in San Francisco and they're ready welcome it back with open arms.

It is scheduled to reopen not until the winter, and they say they still to secure additional funding before they open.

On Tuesday, they announced they signed a lease at a location off Folsom Street in SOMA.

The 57-year-old drag venue and dance club has been looking for a new home since 2020 when it was forced to permanently shutter its doors to avoid accruing debt during the pandemic.

Now, city leaders say this new place will be an area for drag performers to thrive.

"San Francisco politics can be a little convoluted and event at times vicious, one thing I think all of us here agree on...even if we don't agree on everything is that, we need to bring nightlife back to San Francisco," said community activist Honey Mahogany.

"This collective here came together and said this institution, The Stud, is needed. It is needed now more than ever in light of the pandemic when we could not come together especially," said Mayor London Breed.

The new location will be double the size of the former location. They say the old one was notoriously crowded.

It will have two new bars, a new stage and a new sound system.

Everyone at this event says now they are just waiting for the place to open this winter.

