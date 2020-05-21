The Stud, SF's oldest LGBT bar, closing after almost 55 years in business due to COVID-19

ABC7's Kate Larsen confirmed with the co-owner, Honey Mahogany. They are not ruling out the possibility of ever finding another location, but as of now, there is no concrete plan to relocate.
The gay bar is located at 399 9th St. in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. It first opened in 1966.
The Stud had to temporarily close its doors once the shelter-in-place order was issued in Mid-March.
Just a few years ago, supporters kept the bar open after a rent hike.
The bar will hold a press conference via Zoom on Thursday at 2 p.m. Senator Scott Wiener and Supervisor Matt Haney are expected to join.
