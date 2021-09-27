the view

'No one's got it:' 'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results, hosts say

EMBED <>More Videos

'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results

NEW YORK -- It now appears the COVID-inspired chaos on Friday at 'The View' was indeed due to false-positive test results.

On Monday, host Joy Behar said she and co-hosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines have received numerous COVID-19 tests and the Friday results turned out to be "false positives."

"I'm thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives," she said. "No one's got it. It was a mistake of sorts."
EMBED More News Videos

"No one's got it. It was a mistake of sorts," said Host Joy Behar said Monday following the chaos during Friday's show.



Navarro and Hostin were asked to leave the anchor desk in the middle of the live show on Friday, and the remaining anchors subsequently explained that the two had tested positive.

The panelists were moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris to the show for an in-person interview in their New York City studio.
WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were removed from the set of 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of an interview with Kamala Harris.



Harris, who had planned to join the table, was instead interviewed remotely from another room inside ABC's building about 10 minutes before the show wrapped. "The View" has invited her to return.

EMBED More News Videos

Two hosts of ABC's "The View" were pulled from set during the show's live broadcast Friday after learning that they tested positive for COVID-19.



On Monday, Behar thanked Harris for the interview under "extortionary circumstances."

"We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team for working with us to make sure everyone was safe," she said.

Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, according to a White House official. Both hosts are fully vaccinated, their colleagues said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citykamala harriscoronavirusabcthe viewu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE VIEW
Huma Abedin speaks out on Anthony Weiner scandal on 'The View'
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Meghan McCain leaving 'The View'
Gov. Newsom says he's 'worried' about recall effort
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News