3 arrested after 2 young women shot and killed in Napa, police say

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Three young adults have been arrested for the deadly shooting of two young women in Napa over the weekend, police say.

It happened Saturday night on Riverside Drive where two female victims were shot and killed near the Napa River.

Napa police say a 22-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested as the primary suspect responsible for the shootings, charged with two counts of murder.

Authorities also arrested two 19-year-old women for aiding in the shooting.

Investigators said one of the victims died at the scene and the other victim later died at the hospital.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Brandon Perez lives on Riverside Drive and says he heard people fighting, then gunshots, and saw a car quickly leave the scene.

"Right after that, I heard a crazy scream. The kind which sends chills down your spine," Perez said.

Neighbors reacted to the deadly violence.

Perez says he ran to help.

"I tried saying to the victim, 'Can you lean back?' They had gunshot wounds. They had already passed by the time I got to them," he said.

Neighbors on Riverside Drive reacted to the night of deadly violence.

"It's sad our community is going through something like this. It's sad to hear that two girls had to lose their life," said Irina Perez.

Perez says the neighborhood is safe but lately they've seen some changes.

"It's definitely a little rougher lately like that. We've had some gang graffiti, all that stuff," Perez said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

