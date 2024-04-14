2 women shot and killed in Napa; no suspects caught, police say

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, two young women are dead after a shooting near downtown Napa.

Police say it happened Saturday night on Riverside Drive. Suspects have not been caught.

"Very disturbing, very sad," said Katelyn Gardella.

Neighbors reacted to a night of deadly violence. Police say the two female victims were shot and killed near the Napa River.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"I ended up seeing something I didn't expect for sure," said Brandon Perez.

Perez lives on Riverside Drive. He says he heard people fighting -- then gunshots.

"Right after that, I heard a crazy scream. The kind which sends chills down your spine," Perez said.

Perez says he ran to help.

MORE: SFPD investigating after 2 shot and killed in Portola neighborhood home

"I tried saying to the victim, 'Can you lean back?' They had gunshot wounds. They had already passed by the time I got to them," he said.

Investigators said another victim was shot and later died at the hospital. Perez believes both victims were teenage girls. He says a car quickly left the scene.

"The moment the shots went off, the car appeared at the perfect time. They sped off," Perez said.

Police say no arrests have been made and a motive is still unclear.

MORE: Police investigating deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

"It's sad our community is going through something like this. It's sad to hear that two girls had to lose their life," said Irina Perez.

Neighbors on Riverside Drive say their neighborhood is safe but lately they've seen some changes.

"It's definitely a little rougher lately like that. We've had some gang graffiti, all that stuff," Perez said.

"I think it was gang related personally," Gardella said.

MORE: 2nd man dies following shooting in Pleasant Hill prompted by attempted robbery, police say

Police haven't commented on whether gangs were involved. But they're asking the public for any information they have.

"All of Napa is very safe. It's a small community everyone knows everyone, so they're going to catch who did it for sure," Gardella said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live