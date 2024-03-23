Police investigating deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed someone at a gas station in East Oakland.
Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. at the Kwik Serv on East 12th Street near 23rd Avenue, just off 880.
When officers arrived, police said they found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s). Paramedics arrived to the scene to help, but the victim succumbed to their injuries and passed away at the scene.
Police don't have any details on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
MORE: 1 dead, several injured after shooting while filming music video in Oakland, police say
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Police are asking if anyone has information to contact the Oakland police's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.