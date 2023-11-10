EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bennett's iconic heart sculpture gets permanent home at SF Fairmont Hotel

The late Tony Bennett left his heart in San Francisco and now there's a sculpture to prove it -- inside the hotel which helped make his song famous.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The late legendary entertainer Tony Bennett left his heart in San Francisco and now there's a sculpture to prove it -- inside the hotel which helped make his song famous.

Tony Bennett's connection to 'that song' is almost as endearing as the late entertainer's connection to the Fairmont Hotel.

"Bennett first sang 'I Left My Heart in SF' in our Venetian Room, so how fortunate are we that the heart he painted, gets a permanent home in the Fairmont San Francisco," said Hotel spokesperson Michelle Heston.

The sculpture is being showcased in the hotel's lobby. Bennett painted the Golden Gate bridge on the giant six-by-five-foot heart in 2004. It's one of the first hearts auctioned to raise money for the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation.

"He had such a big heart for the city," said Pam Baer.

Pam Baer, wife of Giants CEO Larry Baer is one of the founders of the Hearts in San Francisco fundraising gala.

"He was an advocate for the vulnerable, and he said if I can paint a heart and it can be permanently left in San Francisco, I'll do it for you," Baer said.

For years, Bennett's heart had a home in Union Square, a must-see selfie stop for hundreds of people.

The heart is now talking center stage just days before the APEC Summit. President Joe Biden reportedly will be guest at the Fairmont next week and who knows? He may see it.

"I'm not sure how he will be entering or exiting. Only the Secret Service knows. I hope we have an opportunity to showcase that," Heston said.

"That heart has been out there all these years but now we're moving it here to honor Tony Bennett," said Kim Meredith, CEO of SF General Hospital Foundation.

You can already see Tony Bennett's statue outside the Fairmont. Now his true love of the city is on full display inside.

