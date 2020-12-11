SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Toys for Tots campaign is in need of help as they prepare to give toys to thousands of kids next weekend.
ABC7 is excited to donate 1,000 toys with the help of ShopDisney.com and the Disney Store.
Toys for Tots donations are down this year due to COVID-19. The Marines still need more than 5,000 toys to meet their goal of 14,000.
You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the San Mateo County Events Center. Look for the Toys for Tots banner.
You can also drop off toys at the San Mateo Fashion Island Target store on Monday. The Marines will have a U-haul in the parking lot.
The Toys for Tots campaign asks for help as donations are down because of COVID-19
