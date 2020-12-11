Society

The Toys for Tots campaign asks for help as donations are down because of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Toys for Tots campaign is in need of help as they prepare to give toys to thousands of kids next weekend.

ABC7 is excited to donate 1,000 toys with the help of ShopDisney.com and the Disney Store.

Toys for Tots donations are down this year due to COVID-19. The Marines still need more than 5,000 toys to meet their goal of 14,000.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the San Mateo County Events Center. Look for the Toys for Tots banner.

You can also drop off toys at the San Mateo Fashion Island Target store on Monday. The Marines will have a U-haul in the parking lot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateotoys for totscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19san mateo countyholiday shoppingholidaycommunitydonationstoysmarines
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting
Zodiac cipher sent to Chronicle in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine authorization
Oracle moving headquarters to Texas
Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $28.5 million bond in effort to get out of jail
Show More
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
13 more CA counties join stay-at-home order
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weekend begins tonight
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News