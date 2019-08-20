Traffic

1 dead after Capitol Corridor train strikes vehicle in Albany

ALBANY, Calif. -- The Alameda County coroner's bureau responded to a death after a Capitol Corridor train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Albany on Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported at 7:07 a.m. involving train No. 523 heading from Sacramento to San Jose, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said.

The coroner's bureau did not immediately provide any more details about the case.

There were no injuries to the roughly 240 passengers and crew members onboard the train, Irvin said.

The train was delayed for about two hours and passengers were transferred to a connecting service to get to their destination, Irvin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficalbanyberkeleyrichmondamtrakmass transitcommuting
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO bans sale of some plastic water bottles
ABC7 Catch-Up: Phone-free school, water bottle ban, housing prices, Mick Jagger praises cafe
Actor John Travolta appears on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
UC Berkeley welcomes Class of 2023
SF condo attack suspect due in court
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Ghost Ship Trial: Deliberation restarts after jurors dismissed
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Vote to name Muni's Chinatown subway station after Rose Pak
San Mateo High largest public school in country to go phone-free
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
More TOP STORIES News