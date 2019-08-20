1 dead after Capitol Corridor train strikes vehicle in Albany

ALBANY, Calif. -- The Alameda County coroner's bureau responded to a death after a Capitol Corridor train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Albany on Tuesday morning.The collision was reported at 7:07 a.m. involving train No. 523 heading from Sacramento to San Jose, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said.The coroner's bureau did not immediately provide any more details about the case.There were no injuries to the roughly 240 passengers and crew members onboard the train, Irvin said.The train was delayed for about two hours and passengers were transferred to a connecting service to get to their destination, Irvin said.