Amtrak capitol corridor train strikes, kills man trespassing on tracks near Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. -- An Amtrak Capitol Corridor train struck and killed a man trespassing on the tracks just north of Richmond early Tuesday morning, according to Union Pacific Railroad officials.
The incident occurred with Train 520 at about 6 a.m. just north of Richmond in unincorporated Contra Costa County, Amtrak and Union Pacific officials said.
No further information is immediately available.
