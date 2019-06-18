Traffic

BART turns to Twitter in hopes of funding project aimed at reducing overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is turning to Twitter, hoping commuters will convince elected leaders to fund a project aimed at reducing overcrowding on the system.

If you live in the Bay Area you've probably had the experience of being crammed like sardines in a train.

That is why BART will host a "Race for Space" Town Hall on Twitter this Thursday at noon.

RELATED: BART's new budget is geared towards rider safety

The transit system wants to increase traffic through the Transbay Tube by getting new cars and a new control system.

BART applied for Federal funding last year to pay for the improvements, but officials have not responded to that request yet.

See more stories, information, and video about BART.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscopublic transportationtwittertrainsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News