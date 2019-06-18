BART turns to Twitter in hopes of funding project aimed at reducing overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is turning to Twitter, hoping commuters will convince elected leaders to fund a project aimed at reducing overcrowding on the system.If you live in the Bay Area you've probably had the experience of being crammed like sardines in a train.That is why BART will host a "Race for Space" Town Hall on Twitter this Thursday at noon.The transit system wants to increase traffic through the Transbay Tube by getting new cars and a new control system.BART applied for Federal funding last year to pay for the improvements, but officials have not responded to that request yet.