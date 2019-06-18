SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is turning to Twitter, hoping commuters will convince elected leaders to fund a project aimed at reducing overcrowding on the system.
If you live in the Bay Area you've probably had the experience of being crammed like sardines in a train.
That is why BART will host a "Race for Space" Town Hall on Twitter this Thursday at noon.
RELATED: BART's new budget is geared towards rider safety
The transit system wants to increase traffic through the Transbay Tube by getting new cars and a new control system.
BART applied for Federal funding last year to pay for the improvements, but officials have not responded to that request yet.
See more stories, information, and video about BART.
BART turns to Twitter in hopes of funding project aimed at reducing overcrowding
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News