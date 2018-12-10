TRAFFIC

BART service resumes between Castro Valley, West Dublin after person struck on track

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
BART has restored service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations after a person was struck on the tracks Monday afternoon, a transit agency spokeswoman said.

BART officials initially issued an advisory at 11:23 a.m. about a service disruption due to a "major medical emergency."

BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said shortly after noon that a person on the tracks was hit by a train, and that service was shut down in both directions between the two stations.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., Duckworth said limited service was resuming, with trains single-tracking through the area.

No update was immediately released on the condition of the person struck by the train.
