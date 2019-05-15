Central Subway: The never ending project

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems most people in Chinatown knew about the latest projected delay of the Central Subway.It was supposed to be completed by December 2019, now it's projected to be finished by February 2020 according to the Project Management Oversight Committee."But right now, you see they delay and delay. No one knows when the expected day to end this project," expressed a frustrated Suellen Lian who works across the street from the project.But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency still stands by its December 2019 deadline. By the way, that's one year after the very first, original completion date."All of our focus and plans are set for December," maintained Paul Rose, spokesperson for the SFMTA.To that, Tutor Perini responded by saying that, "The SFMTA has known since at least 2016 that the project was not going to be open to the public on time because of the delays that SFMTA, not Tutor Perini, has caused."This project began in February 2010. It's meant to take passengers from the 4th Street Caltrain Station to the heart of Chinatown. But this 1.7-mile extension has seen delays and more delays.The report delivered to the Federal Transit Administration on May 8 states that the Project Management Oversight Committee, PMOC, is concerned there may be an additional cost increase of $102 million."The available contingency is insufficient to cover the current estimate of maximum cost exposure from claims," according to the report.The report also states that the PMOC continued to express concern regarding the on-going unproductive working relationship between SFMTA and the contractor TPC."We're working together to work out any differences and the challenges that arise as we complete this project," said Rose.Here's how Supervisor Aaron Peskin who represents that district sees it."Finish the project and then everybody can make claims and sue each other later," said Peskin.In the meantime, Peskin says the only thing the city can do is give financial relief to merchants who have been affected by the project.