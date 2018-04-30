TRAFFIC

CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80 in Fairfield

EMBED </>More Videos

A CHP officer and several other people were injured in a two-car crash on Hwy 80 in Fairfield. (Photos by @Fairfieldfire)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Several people were taken to the hospital with major injuries and another with moderate injuries after a two-car crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol first received the report of the crash at 3:40 p.m. about a half mile before Redtop Road.

MAPS: Track your Bay Area commute

A white Mitsubishi Mirage crashed into a CHP vehicle that was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder, CHP Officer Dave Harvey said.

The Mitsubishi driver and both their right front and rear passengers were taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to Harvey. The CHP officer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Fairfield Fire Department and CHP officers are on the scene and the crash is currently under investigation.

Three lanes were closed due to the collision and a Sig-alert was issued at 4:32 p.m. Lanes have since been reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcrashCHPcar crashI-80officer injuredFairfield
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News