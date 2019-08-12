Firefighters battle brush fire near SB I-680, Hwy 84 junction in Sunol

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Alameda County Fire Department crews are battling at least one vegetation fire near the junction of Interstate Highway 680 and state Highway 84 early Monday morning, according to fire officials and the California Highway Patrol.
Fire dispatch received a report of a blaze at 5:32 a.m. just north of Andrade Road, but declined to provide additional information.
No further information is immediately available.
