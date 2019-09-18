Traffic

Mother, 2 children hospitalized after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Rafael

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother and two children have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael, the CHP said.

The mother and kids were in a white SUV that crashed into another vehicle on northbound Hwy 101 near St. Vincents at 8:32 a.m. The SUV lost control and went down an embankment where it caught fire. The woman was thrown at least 100 feet from the vehicle. Firefighters said the children were not ejected from the vehicle.

The conditions of the mother and children have not been released.

The driver in the other vehicle stayed on the scene and talked to CHP.

One northbound lane of the freeway remains closed.

