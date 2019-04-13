More concrete falls from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, strikes car

There are reports of more falling concrete on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
The California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving eastbound on the bridge just west of the county lines when the concrete struck her car.
The bridge is open but traffic is backed up.
Emergency repairs on the bridge resumed last week after more concrete fell following a February incident.
