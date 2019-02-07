Movie shoot makes horrendous San Francisco traffic even worse

Evening rush hour traffic in San Francisco was brought to a standstill Thursday not only because of the closure of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, but also because of a movie shoot that closed several streets on Telegraph Hill.Sky 7 flew over the area of Montgomery and Vallejo Street where film crews were spotted on location. The closure exacerbated congestion along Broadway, a major east-west artery through the city.The street closures were scheduled in advance and permitted through the San Francisco Film Commission, police and the Municipal Transportation Agency.A comedy called "Lexi" starring Adam Devine and Wanda Sykes has been in production in San Francisco since late-January.Filming for "Lexi" took place in several other San Francisco neighborhoods, including the South of Market Area and the Castro District.