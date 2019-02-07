TRAFFIC

Movie shoot makes horrendous San Francisco traffic even worse

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill not only because of the closure of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, but also because of a movie shoot. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Evening rush hour traffic in San Francisco was brought to a standstill Thursday not only because of the closure of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, but also because of a movie shoot that closed several streets on Telegraph Hill.

Sky 7 flew over the area of Montgomery and Vallejo Street where film crews were spotted on location. The closure exacerbated congestion along Broadway, a major east-west artery through the city.

RELATED: All lanes of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopen after concerns over falling concrete

The street closures were scheduled in advance and permitted through the San Francisco Film Commission, police and the Municipal Transportation Agency.

A comedy called "Lexi" starring Adam Devine and Wanda Sykes has been in production in San Francisco since late-January.

Filming for "Lexi" took place in several other San Francisco neighborhoods, including the South of Market Area and the Castro District.
