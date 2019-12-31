Oxygen tanks spill in crash on I-880 in Oakland

UPDATE: Two lanes have reopened. SIG ALERT is still in effect. pic.twitter.com/UIu8TxnqEY — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 31, 2019

SIG ALERT: ALL lanes are blocked on NB 880 before Fruitvale due to a two car crash. Injuries have been reported and oxygen tanks are sprawled across the roadway. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/j5po1K7xlG — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 31, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland are currently blocked to a multiple-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:40 a.m. just north of High Street. At least one person is injured and officers at the scene report oxygen tanks are blocking lanes of the freeway, per the CHP's Traffic Management Center.As of 5:55 a.m., the No. 1 and 2 lanes are blocked and the No. 3 and 4 lanes are open.