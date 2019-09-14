building a better bay area

San Francisco Supervisor proposes car-free zones in Tenderloin

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some San Francisco residents say enough is enough. They want the City to do something about the rising rates of pedestrian deaths and injuries in the Tenderloin neighborhood. One supervisor says he has an idea by making some streets off-limits to cars.

Tenderloin activists took their worries and concerns to the streets, blocking the intersection of Leavenworth and Golden Gate and chanted "No more traffic deaths."

It's where a 12-year-old boy was struck crossing the street in a crosswalk by a suspected a drunk driver on Tuesday. He is recovering, but many say it was the last straw.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in San Francisco

Neighbors held signs with the names of victims who did not survive this year. Four people have died in the Tenderloin since January. They also drew chalk lines in the street.

Supervisor Matt Haney who lives in the neighborhood, is stepping up with an idea. He proposes making some Tenderloin streets safer by creating car-free zones.

"We have a dense population of kids and seniors. The streets should be for people where there are public plazas where you don't have to dodge cars," said Haney.

RELATED: Woman struck and killed by a taxicab on Market Street in SF was collecting plastic, witness says

Pedestrian advocates such as Walk San Francisco like the concept. They say it's time for some bold ideas to save lives. They also propose making one-way streets two ways to deter speeders.

"I'm open minded. I'm in favor of anything to make our streets safer, but I want to make sure it's the right thing," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

It's just a idea at this point and in the early stages. Where the possible car-free zones would be located remains unknown.

Haney says he's working with the SFMTA to make it happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscosafetybuilding a better bay areastreet racingcommutingtraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman fatally hit by taxicab in SF was collecting plastic bottles, witness says
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in SF
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Palo Alto considers overnight parking program for vehicle dwellers
EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery solved
First job center opens in the 'forgotten district' in SF
East Bay rescue group seeks homes for 30 feral cats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van fully engulfed on the Bay Bridge causes traffic nightmare
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery solved
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Pleasanton homeowner scares off masked burglars
Show More
First job center opens in the 'forgotten district' in SF
Palo Alto considers overnight parking program for vehicle dwellers
East Bay rescue group seeks homes for 30 feral cats
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
More TOP STORIES News