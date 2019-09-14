San Francisco Supervisor proposes car-free zones in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some San Francisco residents say enough is enough. They want the City to do something about the rising rates of pedestrian deaths and injuries in the Tenderloin neighborhood. One supervisor says he has an idea by making some streets off-limits to cars.Tenderloin activists took their worries and concerns to the streets, blocking the intersection of Leavenworth and Golden Gate and chanted "No more traffic deaths."It's where a 12-year-old boy was struck crossing the street in a crosswalk by a suspected a drunk driver on Tuesday. He is recovering, but many say it was the last straw.Neighbors held signs with the names of victims who did not survive this year. Four people have died in the Tenderloin since January. They also drew chalk lines in the street.Supervisor Matt Haney who lives in the neighborhood, is stepping up with an idea. He proposes making some Tenderloin streets safer by creating car-free zones."We have a dense population of kids and seniors. The streets should be for people where there are public plazas where you don't have to dodge cars," said Haney.Pedestrian advocates such as Walk San Francisco like the concept. They say it's time for some bold ideas to save lives. They also propose making one-way streets two ways to deter speeders."I'm open minded. I'm in favor of anything to make our streets safer, but I want to make sure it's the right thing," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.It's just a idea at this point and in the early stages. Where the possible car-free zones would be located remains unknown.Haney says he's working with the SFMTA to make it happen.