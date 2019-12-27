Pleasanton car crash: 3 teens killed in Christmas night crash ID'd

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The three teenagers who were killed in the tragic crash in Pleasanton on Christmas night have been identified.Two of the victims were 16-year-old twin brothers Mark and Michael Urista. They were students at Dublin High School. Javier Ramirez was identified as the third person killed in the crash. Another Dublin High School student, Samantha Vargas Arceo, was hurt. She and another teen whose name has not yet been released are in the hospital.The car the teens were in took out a power pole and slammed into a tree on Foothill Road, near Castlewood Drive. The CHP has not confirmed the cause of the crash. They suspect speed was a factor and do not believe alcohol was involved.A candlelight vigil will be held at Dublin High School this Sunday.The school district issued a statement today, calling this a "devastating loss" to their community."Our entire community is mourning the loss of three Dublin High School students whose lives were taken much too soon. We learned that this week, on Christmas Day, five teens were involved in a tragic car accident in Pleasanton, where three of their lives were lost and the othertwo were taken to the hospital in critical condition. We'd like to share our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our students and let them know they are in our thoughts during this difficult time.We've spoken to the families involved, as well as the Alameda County Coroner's Office today and can confirm the students whose lives were lost included: Javier Ramirez, as well as twin brothers Mark Anthony Urista and Michael Angelo Urista. Dublin High School student, Samantha Vargas Arceo, and another teen, whose name has not been released, remain in the hospital.Our hearts hurt for our students, families and Dublin High School colleagues. This is a devastating loss to our community and it is important that we remember to take care of one another during this critical time. We'd like to invite you to join us for a Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 5:00pm at Dublin High School where we will celebrate, honor, and remember the lives of Javier Ramirez, Mark Anthony Urista, and Michael Angelo Urista.At this time, we are working hard to ensure our students and staff are provided with the support they need to assist them during this difficult time. Our first day back to school is Tuesday, January 6, and we will have extra grief counselors and staff members ready to support them."