TRAFFIC

Severe Traffic Alert for westbound Highway 24 after police chase from Antioch ends in Caldecott Tunnel

This image shows police activity on westbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Antioch to the Oakland-area Saturday.

CHP says the freeway pursuit ended in the Caldecott Tunnel, where the suspect got out of the car and took off on foot.

"He may have escaped through a passageway in the tunnel," CHP said.

Westbound Highway 24 is backed up to St. Stephens Drive in Orinda, according to CHP.

A Severe Traffic Alert was issued for the area, as at least one westbound bore is closed.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC7 News for updates.
