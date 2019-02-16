The middle Caldecott Tunnel bore heading west bound is closed due to police activity. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/07Db3nY8VD — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) February 17, 2019

Police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Antioch to the Oakland-area Saturday.CHP says the freeway pursuit ended in the Caldecott Tunnel, where the suspect got out of the car and took off on foot."He may have escaped through a passageway in the tunnel," CHP said.Westbound Highway 24 is backed up to St. Stephens Drive in Orinda, according to CHP.A Severe Traffic Alert was issued for the area, as at least one westbound bore is closed.