OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen car from Antioch to the Oakland-area Saturday.
CHP says the freeway pursuit ended in the Caldecott Tunnel, where the suspect got out of the car and took off on foot.
"He may have escaped through a passageway in the tunnel," CHP said.
Westbound Highway 24 is backed up to St. Stephens Drive in Orinda, according to CHP.
A Severe Traffic Alert was issued for the area, as at least one westbound bore is closed.
The middle Caldecott Tunnel bore heading west bound is closed due to police activity. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/07Db3nY8VD— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) February 17, 2019
