Video shows the moment a young boy is nearly hit by a car while crossing the street in New Hampshire.
The two boys were about to board their stopped school bus in Gilford when a car sped by, despite the bus driver having the stop sign out.
The seven-year-old jumps back and was not hurt.
Police say they are trying to learn more about the driver of the car.
But also stress that drivers need to follow the law and stop for school buses.
Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus in New Hampshire
