Car goes airborne before crashing into garage of Southern California home: VIDEO

A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Jurupa Valley ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Jurupa Valley ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Jurupa Valley ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Jurupa Valley ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. -- A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Southern California ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

The incident happened earlier this month. Video shows the driver trying to make the turn at a high rate of speed before it went airborne and barreled into the garage in Jurupa Valley.

The house and multiple parked cars were damaged.

The driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. That person was later taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.