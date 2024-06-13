VIDEO: Suspects burglarize, ram car through East Bay liquor store before crashing at dispensary

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Leandro police are looking for suspects who rammed into a liquor store and burglarized it early Thursday morning.

They believe the same car was later used in an attempted burglary at a marijuana dispensary in Oakland.

Security camera footage from inside and outside of San Leandro's Gourmet Cellar shows the moment a car backed into the liquor store around 3:45 a.m.

Three people were then caught on camera rummaging through the store.

But less than a minute later, it happened again. Surveillance video from inside shows suspects repeatedly slamming into the store, getting farther inside each time.

"Well, I'm feeling devastated to have damage like that. Business is going to be closed for I don't know how long," Tony Singh, owner of Gourmet Cellar said.

Singh has owned the store since 2016.

"It looked like they were going back and forth for a few times for the ATM but they're not able to get it and so between those few minutes, they tried to think, they're not going to do it, so they ran out," he said.

But it didn't end there.

Later Thursday morning, San Leandro Police say the same car used in this incident was found less than five miles away in Oakland.

The car rammed through the gate of a marijuana dispensary called 4 Twenty Market off of Enterprise Way.

Though the suspects never got into their building, the dispensary owner said between $50,000 to $60,000 worth of damage was done to their fence and gate.

"It's getting harder and harder to do business in America," Singh said.

Singh says while his building is insured, the merchandise and other equipment inside are not.

"A lot of insurance companies are not even taking insurance for these kinds of businesses because the damage is so significant to cover," he said.

There's no word yet from police on any possible suspect information.