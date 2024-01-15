Driver injured after catapulting off SF freeway into apartment building, CHP says

A woman is reported to be in critical condition after her car launched off a San Francisco overpass and into a second-floor apartment before plummeting to the ground, according to CHP.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman was taken to the hospital after her car catapulted off a San Francisco overpass and into a building Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving westbound on Interstate Highway 80 when she took the Harrison Street raised off-ramp.

According to CHP, she took the curvature of the ramp at too high a speed and lost control of her vehicle. Her car was then launched into the air, off the ramp, and into the second floor of Clocktower Lofts in San Francisco's Rincon Hill.

It then plummeted onto the eastbound Sterling Street on-ramp.

Resident James Cavuoto described the moment the car slammed into the building.

"It felt like an earthquake," Cavuoto said. "It's a great neighborhood, every once in a while we have something like this happen but still a great place to live."

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire department says one person was inside the building at the time, but nobody was hurt.

