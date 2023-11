Tesla crashes into back of San Mateo home, police say

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A Tesla crashed into a home in San Mateo on Friday morning, according to police.

San Mateo police issued an alert at 7:44 a.m. about the crash in the area of Murphy and Ashwood drives.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but police said people should expect delays while driving through the area.

