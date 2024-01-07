Multiple violent crimes leave 2 dead, property damaged in separate incidents in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple shooting events happened in Oakland Saturday night, leaving two victims dead in separate incidents.

Oakland police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday evening in the 5900 block of San Leandro Street.

OPD said it received a call about an individual that had been shot and officers responded to the area to investigate.

Upon arrival, police say they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and being treated by Oakland Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

About two hours later a man was shot near a store on Linden Street near 30th.

Police say when they showed up to the scene they learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

They say he later died from his injuries.

His name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section are currently overseeing the investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Oakland police are also investigating a shootout that ended with a car crashing into a home.

Officers were alerted by a shotspotter activation.

They determined people in two cars were shooting at each other in the area of East 17th street and 55th avenue.

