Caltrans weighs options for MacArthur Maze renovations, including months-long closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You can now share your opinion online to help shape Caltrans plans to modernize Oakland's MacArthur Maze.
At least one of those proposals calls for closing parts of the crucial link for months.
That would require diverting freeway traffic onto surface streets, worsening the commute over the Bay Bridge for Bay Area drivers.
Sections of the Maze need modifying so taller trucks can drive through the interchange.
Caltrans is looking at raising some overpasses, lowering ramps to increase clearances, or even replacing connector ramps.
