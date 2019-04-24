Travel

Big Idaho Potato Hotel: Oversized prop potato now open for business as tiny hotel

BOISE, Idaho -- Potato lovers now have the opportunity to spend the night in a massive potato sculpture that once traveled the country.

The six-ton potato, owned by the Idaho Potato Commission, has been remodeled and turned into a hotel after serving several tours on the Famous Idaho Potato Tour.



While the outside still looks like a massive spud, the inside of the giant potato has been furnished with a bed, dusty rose armchairs and a bathroom with a working sink and toilet. The Idaho Potato Commission said the newly redone potato even includes a silo with a fireplace and a hot tub.

Tiny house designer Kristie Wolfe oversaw the renovation and now rents it out on Airbnb for $200 per night near Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area outside of Boise, Idaho.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelidahobuzzworthywhat's the dealhotelu.s. & worldfun stufftourism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News