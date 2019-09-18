Travel

Airbnb offers overnight stay at Downton Abbey filming location

Airbnb is offering two Downton Abbey fans a chance to stay overnight at the exclusive Highclere Castle. (KGO-TV)

Airbnb is teaming up with Downton Abbey to let two lucky fans stay at England's Highclere Castle, the show's filming location.

The trip includes an overnight stay in one of the castle's bedrooms, including an extravagant traditional dinner and access to castle grounds.

You can book for your chance for a stay starting October 1st on a first come first served basis, but the only night available is Nov. 26.

The Downton Abbey movie opens in theaters this weekend.
