Travel

Airbnb warns 49ers fans traveling to Miami for Super Bowl of scams

Airbnb is warning fans heading to Miami for the Super Bowl of scams.

The company says vacation rental scams are rare, but there are people who try to take advantage of big events by luring consumers off its platform with low prices.

RELATED: Super Bowl tickets selling for astronomical prices

Airbnb says it will never ask a guest to pay for anything outside of their website, through email, or through a third-party booker.

Hotel rooms throughout South Florida are already booked solid for next week and for Super Bowl weekend. Airbnb says if you're looking for a place to stay, 35 percent of its listings in Miami-Dade County and Broward County are still available the week of January 27.

See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmiamisan francisco 49ersairbnbsuper bowlscamsscamrental scams
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached to negotiate sale of home to Oakland mothers
Niners reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of rain late
Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment case
Super Bowl tickets selling for astronomical prices
Show More
49ers fans go on shopping spree after NFC win
Caltrain MLK Celebration Train rolls through Bay Area
WATCH IN 60: Moraga shooting suspect identified, housing for homeless, 49ers Super Bowl bound
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Seven things to know about Super LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs
More TOP STORIES News