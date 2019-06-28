BART decides to hold off on idea of Ambassador program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART Board of Directors voted Thursday to table the idea of an Ambassador program. The board plans to revisit the idea in a couple of months.The idea is to have ambassadors, or community members trained in conflict resolution, roaming the system to look for issues. The plan would be for the ambassador to try and deescalate a situation before it turns into violence or a crime.But it was unclear whether the majority of the board would have voted in favor of it on Thursday."I think what is difficult is all we have is a title -- ambassador. There are ambassadors in Union Square but they do different things. So I think from an organizational standpoint, I recognize as BART Board President I need to step back, not push so hard, sit at the table. Let's come up with a consensus. We have been able to solve much bigger problems. I am confident we will get moving. Public safety, that is our priority," said Board President Bevan Dufty.The President of the BART police union has expressed concerns about the ambassador idea, saying the job description sounds like a law enforcement job. The union thinks there could be a pathway to do something, but more discussion is needed.Violent crime on BART has more than doubled in four years. That's why they are talking about how to make the system safer.