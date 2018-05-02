AIR TRAVEL

Bay Area lawmaker moves for more regulation to avoid close calls at SFO

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video from an SFO surveillance camera shows just how close Air Canada flight 759 came to four commercial airplanes sitting on a taxiway. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Newly released video from an SFO surveillance camera shows just how close Air Canada flight 759 came within four commercial airplanes sitting on a taxiway.

ABC7 News obtained audio days after the July 7 incident, but the video shows just how near a miss it really was.

RELATED: NTSB releases new video showing Air Canada flight's close call at SFO

The tower cleared flight 759 to land on a runway, but it was on a trajectory to land on Taxiway C instead, flying just 59 feet above the 1,000 passengers sitting on those four jets waiting for takeoff.

"It would have been one of the great tragedies in the history of aviation," said Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Contra Costa County.)

He adds that intrusions and near misses on runways are up 83 percent at airports across the country. There have been other close calls at SFO, due to pilot error, since Dec. 2016.

RELATED: Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport
EMBED More News Videos

Details are emerging about what could have been a serious incident at San Francisco International Airport last Friday night when an Air Canada plane from Toronto nearly landed on the taxiway.


"It's happening in more dramatic fashion at SFO and some of that is because of the design of the airport," DeSaulnier told ABC7 News. "The runways and the taxiways are very physically close and some of it is that SFO has become busier because of the economy."

Last week, DeSaulnier was able to include four amendments to the FAA's reauthorization to ensure the FAA and NTSB investigate near misses in more detail going forward.

"They involve communication in the cockpit and they involve the design and the approach to the actual runways and taxiways," he said.

DeSaulnier adds that this is just a first step to ensuring better flight safety.

Click here for the full text of the Air Canada pilots' interviews with the NTSB.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelplane accidentflight emergencyairport newsNTSBinvestigationairline industrySan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO
Sources say evidence deleted in SFO Air Canada incident
Plane may have flown over 2 aircraft by 100 feet at SFO
NTSB investigating SFO Air Canada flight incident
Air Canada flight nearly lands on SFO taxiway
AIR TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Facial recognition at San Jose airport speeds up arrivals
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
More air travel
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News