Inspections ordered on some Boeing 737 Next Generation planes after cracks discovered

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of some Boeing planes because of structural cracks.
Cracks were discovered in the pickle forks on some of the company's 737 Next Generation planes.
Pickle forks are used to attach the body of the plane to the wing structure.
This is the latest issue for Boeing, as its 737 Max planes remain grounded worldwide, following two deadly crashes.
