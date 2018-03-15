YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

Yosemite visitors have mixed reactions to a Starbucks opening inside the park. It's part of a $7 million renovation to the park, two decades in the making. (KFSN)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. --
Something new is brewing within the snowy Yosemite Valley.

A Starbucks coffee shop is about to open its doors inside the National Park. It's part of a new dining hall located inside the Yosemite Valley Lodge called the Base Camp Eatery.

The new name and décor paying homage to park's rock climbing community.

VIDEO: Snow surrounds Upper Yosemite Falls

Yosemite Hospitality, the company that operates most concessions in the park, says it will offer more dining options for guests. "This space was last renovated in 2000, so this is about a 20-year renovation for this space," says Vice President of Operations, Bob Concienne. "Yosemite Hospitality is pretty much invested $7 million dollars in this project."

Concienne says the Starbucks will have no signage, so you won't be seeing the iconic green mermaid among the green trees of Yosemite.

Along with coffee, there will be new food items offered for sale at the dining hall. Similar to the park's constantly changing views, park employees hope to enhance their visitor's experience with a rotating menu. "You're in a national park because you want to be healthy, and hike," says Vice President of Food and Beverage Brian Stapleton. "We're trying to replicate menu items that facilitate that whole concept."

Along with the new dining hall, almost 100 rooms at the Yosemite Majestic Hotel have also undergone eco-friendly renovations.

Some visitors say they are excited to grab a cup of joe before their hike.

Others expected the coffee chain to come sooner or later. "That's going to happen as the world evolves, it's going to happen," said Damon Vaughn, a park visitor.

RELATED: Yosemite to require reservations to take pictures of Horsetail 'firefall'

But some say the commercial chain should keep their coffee out of the park. "I would hate to see a Starbucks here," said Jackie Dettloff, a park visitor. "I would think it'd be a commercialization of the whole park. I don't think it's good."

The Base Camp Eatery will open its doors to park visitors this Friday.

The renovation projects at the park are not over yet. The dining area at Half Dome Village will also undergo a remodel in fall of this year.

Click here for more stories about videos about Yosemite National Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parkstarbuckscoffeenational park servicecaliforniabusinessYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News