Southwest offering cheap flights from Bay Area as part of seasonal sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're hoping to take a fall vacation, Southwest Airlines is kicking off another one of its seasonal sales.
Fares usually tumble during the slower fall and winter months.
Southwest is adding on with deals Wednesday and Thursday.
We researched what their round trip fares might look like.
It's $100 from the Bay Area to anywhere in California, or Vegas and Portland and $300 for cross country trips like Atlanta, Nashville and Baltimore.
Flights have to be between mid-November and February.
They can't be during the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays.
