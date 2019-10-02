southwest airlines

Southwest offering cheap flights from Bay Area as part of seasonal sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're hoping to take a fall vacation, Southwest Airlines is kicking off another one of its seasonal sales.

Fares usually tumble during the slower fall and winter months.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines increasing flights to Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento

Southwest is adding on with deals Wednesday and Thursday.

We researched what their round trip fares might look like.

It's $100 from the Bay Area to anywhere in California, or Vegas and Portland and $300 for cross country trips like Atlanta, Nashville and Baltimore.

Flights have to be between mid-November and February.

They can't be during the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniavacationair travelairline industrysave moneydealssouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
WATCH IN 60: New evacuation tool, Southwest fare sale, Warriors open training camp
Southwest Airlines increasing services from Bay Area to Hawaii
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Credit Karma exposes user data, and WalletHub lists cheapest, most expensive cars to insure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo
Final preparations underway for A's Wild Card game
Get ready for warm weekend weather, Bay Area!
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Emeryville carjacker finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Show More
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
All lanes reopen on eastbound Bay Bridge after crash
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
BART's General Manager kicks off listening tour
Camel sticks head through car window to get snack
More TOP STORIES News